Morning Brief: 8minute Solar adds 3 GW of large-scale solar projects to the pipeline, Total wins projects in France

8minute Solar Energy added 3 GW of large-scale solar projects to its development pipeline this month, for a total of over 18 GW. To support its development pipeline, 8minute raised capital from its joint venture partners, including J.P. Morgan Asset Management and Upper Bay Infrastructure Partners. The University of California Office of the Chief Investment Officer of the Regents joined the clean energy partnership as an investor, as well. Last year, 8minute received approval for the 400-MW Eland Solar & Storage Center, the lowest-cost solar and energy storage project in the country.

Total wins solar power projects in France: French energy company Total SA won several solar power generation projects with an aggregated capacity of 131 megawatt in a government tender in France. The solar energy projects, which constitute 20% of the total in the tender were awarded by the French Energy Regulatory Commission CRE 4. Total said that the awarded projects will be run by Quadran, its wholly-owned subsidiary, which develops and produces renewable energy in France. Source: Total

California regulators have agreed to include avoided transmission costs to the valuation of distributed energy resources. The change has been made as a part of the California Public Utilities Commissions’ biannual review and update of its Avoided Cost Calculator (ACC). ACC is used to calculate the value of DER projects, programs, policies, and deployments and to evaluate their cost-effectiveness. Source: Clean Coalition

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), among the largest transit agencies in the U.S. serving the Greater Philadelphia region, and Lightsource BP, a utility solar developer, have signed a long-term power contract for two solar farms totaling 43.8 MW in Franklin County, Pennsylvania. Source: Saur Energy

In honor of Earth Day, the city of Philadelphia has reopened its Solarize Philly program, which is designed to help finance solar installations by residents and businesses. Since 2017, a reported 654 homeowners have taken advantage of the program. Specifically, the program provides grants paired with financing available for low- and moderate-income households looking to go solar with no upfront costs. Grants can cover up to half of the cost of solar for eligible households. Source: Philadelphia Inquirer