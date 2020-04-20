Job moves at Google, Longi, Sunrun, Pine Gate, Standard Solar, Enel, European Energy

Brian Denvir joined Google from the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland. He writes: “Amidst all of the disruption this month, I started a new job with Google, leading its energy markets work in Europe. Google is the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy in the world and I’m looking forward to supporting its ambitions in Europe to achieve 24×7 carbon-free energy across all of its operations.”

Standard Solar, a commercial solar developer, added Peter Coleman as senior VP of structured finance. Standard is owned by Énergir, an energy provider with more than $5.8 billion in assets. Coleman comes to Standard from CleanChoice Energy, where he led the development and financing of more than 100 MW of distributed solar projects across the U.S.

Makarand “Mak” Nagle is now VP of development strategy at Pine Gate Renewables. Most recently, Nagle was senior director of origination and commercial strategy at sPower. Pine Gate is a developer, owner and operator of utility-scale solar arrays with more than 400 megawatts of operational sites across the U.S.

Multinational energy giant, Enel plans to continue hiring across its North American business lines. The company has 77 positions open and expects to open another 200 new positions over the course of the year. The company plans to continue job training to retrain workers in local communities.

Sam Chatterjee was promoted to VP of project finance at Sunrun.

James Vance was promoted to head of owner’s engineering at developer and operator Clearway Energy Group.

Fabienne Arnoud was promoted to director of clean energy programs at PG&E.

Carsten Jensen was appointed director for EPC at European Energy A/S. Jensen joins the Danish developer and power producer from his position as CEO at Dansk Gas Distribution.

Brad Souza, formerly with SunPower, is now VP of residential at San Diego, California-based solar installer HES Solar.

Jonathan Wilson is now VP operations at Hampton Roads, Virginia-based installer Expert Solar. He was previously with J&M Contracting and Sigora Solar.

Rosendin Electric: “We’ve been able to keep our wind, solar and battery storage projects up and running.”



Dave McCarthy is now the executive director at Potential Energy DC Angel Network, an incubator and networking center for clean energy startups in the Washington, DC metro region.

Jason Askins has left Borrego Systems to launch renewables consulting firm Cedar Lake Energy.

Adam Reynolds, most recently with First Solar, moved to Miller Brothers Solar as a senior performance engineer.