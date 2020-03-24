How to get a job building utility-scale solar

To get a job in utility-scale solar construction, you can apply on a company website, but first you need to know the names of the companies that are in the business. Two of them agreed to interviews for this story — McCarthy Building Companies and Black & Veatch. Other solar construction firms are shown in a list of “top solar contractors.”
McCarthy “has developed a highly successful training program specifically for individuals who have never worked in utility-scale solar installation,” said Scott Canada, executive vice president of the firm’s renewable energy & storage group. Black & Veatch also provides on-the-job training, believing that “since this is a rapidly growing industry, previous experience is not required,” said Sherry Nero, renewables global business manager with Black & Veatch’s power business.
McCarthy is currently hiring for at least three projects, each roughly 200 MW in size, to be completed by December 2020: two in California (Kern County and Lemoore), and one in Michigan (Hazleton and Shiawassee counties), said Canada. Each project will need 300-plus craft workers and general laborers. McCarthy has a career page on its website, which permits a search for “solar jobs.”
Black & Veatch will begin hiring construction craft in late April for three projects near Jacksonville, Florida, and in June for a project in North Carolina. “At peak we will have 650 craft across all four sites,” said Nero. Black & Veatch typically hires through its recruiting webpage, and posts solar construction job openings for Overland Contracting, a Black & Veatch company, on Facebook.
Both firms provide long-term opportunities for employees who are willing to stay with the company from one job site to the next. Black & Veatch “prefers to recruit, train and grow employees who are looking for long-term employment,” said Nero. McCarthy has an in-house recruiting department that “offers opportunities to workers on projects that are completing, to consider joining a new project team,” said Canada.
McCarthy also has a focus on local hiring for each large solar project, through job fairs and local advertising.
McCarthy has a “highly successful” training program for those new to utility-scale solar installation, said Canada, based on a program from the 1940s developed by the U.S. Department of War to “train inexperienced workers in moderately complex tasks.” A companion program for knowledgeable crew leaders helps them convey their knowledge, through a focus on different styles of learning, effective communication, and tools for providing constructive feedback. The firm provided the nearby photo of one element of its training programs.
Through Black & Veatch’s on-the-job training program, said Nero, “knowledge transfer from our experienced supervisors and teams allows us to assimilate talent quickly.”
Keys to success on the job, added Nero, “include a knowledge of construction, how to work safely on a diverse team, understanding the physical requirements of construction work in an outdoor environment, and the ability to bring a positive attitude and a sense of teamwork to the site each day.”
Scott Canada with McCarthy offers these tips for job-seekers: “Some construction experience is helpful; experience working outside can be beneficial; as well as an aptitude and propensity for physical labor from the most ideal candidates.”
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.