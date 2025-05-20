BLM seeks public input on 200 MW solar project in Nevada

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is seeking public comment on a proposed 200 MW solar-plus-storage project that will sit on 500 acres of public lands and just over 1,000 acres of private land in Nevada.

The BLM recently announced its proposed roadmap for solar energy development on public lands, designed to expand solar projects on public lands in Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah. More recently it was expanded to include Idaho, Montana, Oregon, Washington and Wyoming. It would make over 31 million acres of public lands available for potential solar development.

The Western Solar Plan is a step toward the goal of achieving a 100% clean electricity grid by 2035. The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) surpassed its goal of permitting 25 GW of clean energy projects on public lands, with 36 GW of approved projects at the end of 2024. The updated Western Solar Plan will support continued progress on responsible permitting.

The developer of the Dodge Flat II solar project is seeking to construct, operate, maintain, and eventually decommission and reclaim an approximately 200 MW solar facility with a containerized battery energy storage system, an on-site substation and a one-mile 345 kV transmission line to the Olinghouse substation.

The electricity generated by the Dodge Flat II solar project will be fed into the grid to supply renewable energy to the state. This will help meet the requirements of the Nevada renewable portfolio standard that requires that by 2025 no less than 35% of the total amount of electricity sold by Nevada Energy to its retail customers in Nevada must be from renewable energy resources.

The project is expected to begin its pre-construction phase in Q3 2025 with total construction taking about two years from notice to proceed through final commissioning. At peak construction the project, which is to be located in Washoe County, is expected to employ about 350 workers, who will be recruited from the local area and adjacent counties.

The applicant proposes to use an access road to the site that traverses the Pyramid Lake Paiute Tribe Reservation and plans to file a right of way proposal with the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

In addition to public comment, BLM is seeking input, under Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, to help identify historical properties in or near the project area. The 30-day public comment period is from May 19, 2025 through June 20, 2025.

Additional information, including the preliminary environmental assessment and information about a victual public meeting on June 4th, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is available here, where comments may be submitted through the “Participate Now” option (preferred). Comments may also be mailed to the BLM Sierra Front Field Office, Attn: Dodge Flat 2PEA, 5665 Morgan Mill Road, Carson City, NV 89701.

The comment period will close at 4:30 p.m. PDT on June 20, 2025.