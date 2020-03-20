Morning Brief: 350 MW project in Texas sold, Trina begins mass production of 500 W panels

350 MW Texas project sold: One of the best project names in the solar industry is under new ownership, as Plus Renewable Technologies and Avondale Solar, LLC have agreed to sell their interests in the 350 MWac Fighting Jays Solar project in Fort Bend County, Texas to an affiliate of Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners. Fighting Jays Solar is expected to break ground in second half of 2020 and be operational by the summer of 2022. Source: AP Solar Holdings

Trina Solar has begun mass production of the 500W+ Duomax V and Tallmax V (“V series”) modules, just a day after pv magazine reported on the first order of 500 W Risen Panels. Maybe the era of PV 5.0 really is upon us. Trina also claims that it will be able to achieve a capacity expansion to 5.5 GW of 500 W panels this year. Source: Associated Press

EDF Renewables North America and Old Dominion Electric Cooperative (ODEC) have decided to double down, increasing a portfolio of distributed solar projects under development from 30 MW to 60 MW. The 15 projects, expected in service in 2021, will be built in ODEC member service territories in Virginia, Maryland, and Delaware. EDF Renewables is responsible for the development of 15 sites including all permitting requirements and approvals as well as the design, engineering, and commissioning of the solar projects. Source: EDF Renewables North America

While one Texas project has been sold, another has been financed, as Lightsource BP today announced that it successfully closed on a $250 million financing package for its Impact Solar project located in Lamar County, Texas, 120 miles northeast of Dallas. The behemoth, who’s energy will be sent to BP via a long-term contract, is one step closer to being completed. Source: Lightsource BP

Duke waives fees amid COVID crisis: Duke Energy has announced that it will waive late payment fees and fees for returned payments for its electric and natural gas customers beginning Saturday March 21 until the national state of emergency is lifted. For residential customers, the company will also waive fees for credit and debit card payments. Last week, Duke decided to discontinue service disconnections for unpaid bills. For its employees, Duke is is providing five additional personal days off to employees who experience a disruption in dependent care and a $1,500 stipend to assist with unplanned expenses resulting from costs related to COVID-19 issue. Source: Duke Energy