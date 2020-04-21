Morning Brief: GM’s Michigan operations all-in on solar and wind, Pittsburgh Steelers add solar

In three years, GM expects all its facilities in southeast Michigan to run on renewable energy: The automaker has purchased 500,000 MWh of solar energy from DTE Energy’s MIGreenPower program, enough clean energy to run GM’s southeast Michigan facilities by 2023, GM said. That includes its global HQ in the Renaissance Center in Detroit, the GM Global Technical Center in Warren, the Milford Proving Ground in Milford and two assembly plants, Orion and Detroit-Hamtramck. Source: Detroit Free Press

Powerhome solar has partnered with another NFL franchise, the Pittsburgh Steelers, installing solar panels on Heinz Stadium. The company has previously installed solar arrays for the Indianapolis Colts, Detroit Lions and Carolina Panthers. Powerhome has also released a video touting the installation. Source: Powerhome Solar

Exactly what was needed by Holy Cross Energy: a semi-temporary solar farm: In just under two days this winter, 554 solar panels were installed in a field next to the headquarters of Holy Cross Energy near Glenwood Springs, Colorado. In the future, they can be moved, if need be, and perhaps quickly. No concrete was poured in the ground. Panels were latched down, not screwed. The solar farm comes from Powerfield — its simplified hardware and installation process could simplify contracts and permitting. Source: Mountain Town News

Boston Scientific is set to offset 45% of the company’s total carbon footprint through a a virtual power purchase agreement for a 42 MW portfolio of Clearway Energy solar projects. In addition to the VPPA, Boston Scientific subscribed to a portion of a 12.9 MW community solar portfolio in Massachusetts. This 45% carbon reduction represents the electricity load for the company’s U.S. operations. Source: Boston Scientific

Roadmap to Pandemic Resilience: What we need to do is much bigger than most people realize. We need to deliver 5 million tests per day to deliver a safe social reopening. This number will need to increase over time to 20 million a day to fully remobilize the economy. We acknowledge that even this number may not be high enough to protect public health. If we rely on collective social distancing alone to tide us over until a vaccine is available, the economy will be shut down on and off for 12 to 18 months, costing trillions of dollars. Source: Harvard Center for Ethics

Software baron, Marc Andreessen, wants hardware built now: It’s time to build

Orca chase, Sea of Cortez