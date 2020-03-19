Thin-film solar innovation marches on despite pandemics and history

Thin-film solar startup PI Energy didn’t disclose the photovoltaic materials system it’s been commercializing, other than to say that it wasn’t silicon, CIGS, CdTe, or perovskites.

What does that leave? Organic solar cells? Unconventional solar materials such as iron pyrite, copper zinc tin sulfide or copper oxide? Plasmonics? Metamaterials? Some black swan pyro-nano-quantum technology?

The company didn’t disclose the efficiency of the small cells it has been testing. (All of this non-disclosure made for an insipid interview with the CEO.)

PI Energy is developing a flexible solar panel which can be produced with a roll-to-roll manufacturing process using earth-abundant and non-toxic materials and claims that it has “built hundreds of prototypes for our nanomaterial PV technology…Our goal is to produce the first integrated PV material of the current generation design in early 2020.”

The startup has raised approximately $14 million over nine years from “private investors, mostly family offices with direct experience in renewable energy markets.” The company has also crowdsourced $200,000 on Start Engine.

PI Energy’s design does have a “nano metallic layer,” according to its website. The company has reputable people on its board of directors and advisory board.

Phil Layton, CEO of PI Energy, spoke with pv magazine. He said it would be “Foolish to try to compete with c-Si as a small startup” and “So, we’ve focused for the last ten years more on what the market is missing.”

Layton spoke of targeting “unmet markets” such as the rooftops of electric delivery vehicles and buses that need flexible and light-weight solar for range extension. He suggested that buildings such as data centers need a lightweight PV material — as those roofs can’t tolerate the weight of racked and ballasted silicon panels.

He emphasized that the firm is making use of an “earth-abundant, non-toxic and durable material.”

Despite the massive scale and economics of the silicon industry, despite pandemics, and despite the long list of defunct thin-film aspirants — entrepreneurs are compelled to search for new solutions. It’s a reason for hope in dark times.

