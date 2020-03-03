Job moves at Tesla, ACORE, Safari Energy, GE Grid Solutions, 8minute, AMP, Enovix and PI Energy

American Municipal Power (AMP) promoted Jolene Thompson to CEO, the first woman to lead the firm. Thompson succeeds longtime CEO Marc Gerken. AMP, a nonprofit, owns and operates facilities that provide generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to its 135-member municipal electric systems and 650,000 customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Virginia, Kentucky, West Virginia, Indiana, Maryland and Delaware.

GE Renewable Energy promoted Heiner Markhoff to VP and CEO of Grid Solutions. Markhoff served as CEO, GE Water & Distributed Power and CEO of Suez Water Technologies & Solutions, a position he held until 2019. Grid Solutions has over 17,000 employees in 80 countries and helps utilities and industry manage electricity from the point of generation to the point of consumption.

RJ Johnson, formerly of NextEra Energy Resources, is now Tesla’s global head of commercial energy. Tesla installed 530 MWh of energy storage in Q4 2019.

The American Council on Renewable Energy announced that Declan Flanagan, EVP and CEO of Ørsted’s onshore business, will become chair of the organization’s board of directors. Flanagan will succeed David Giordano, BlackRock’s managing director and global head of renewable power. Flanagan founded Lincoln Clean Energy, which was acquired by Ørsted in late 2018.

Ron Wedeking is now senior VP of business development at Safari Energy. Safari Energy has developed more than 350 commercial and industrial solar projects nationwide. Wedeking was formerly a VP at Greenskies Renewable Energy. Safari Energy’s parent company, PPL, also owns seven regulated utilities.

Katie Struble is now director of corporate communications at solar project developer 8minute Solar Energy. She was previously director of global marketing at Glasspoint Solar.

Lee Krevat has joined the board of directors at thin-fim solar startup PI Energy. PI Energy hears the siren song of “ultra-thin PV, without the durability and technology challenges facing the currently available thin-film solar PV technologies” and the lure of “new surfaces for solar PV deployment that were not practical for existing commercial solar PV technologies.”

Paul Straub of Wireframe Ventures is now on the board of directors at Electriphi, a provider of EV fleet and energy management software. Straub is also on the board at Span.

RP Construction Services (RPCS) added Mario Colecchia as senior structural engineer. Colecchia joins RPCS from AZTEC Engineering Group. RPCS is a PV tracker project design, engineering, and installation subcontractor with more than 360 ground-mount utility and distributed solar generation projects totaling 1 gigawatt throughout the U.S.

Michael Andres is now a senior principal equipment engineer at Enovix, a battery startup that claims its silicon anode lithium-ion battery increases energy density and maintains high cycle life. Enovix investors include Intel and Qualcomm. T.J. Rodgers is on the board. Andres was previously at Juul and Alta Devices