Tesla claims its New York factory built 4 MW of solar roof tiles last week, ‘enough for 1,000 homes’

Last year, Elon Musk said that the Tesla New York factory would be producing 1,000 solar glass roofs per week by the end of 2019. According to this tweet from the company — that mission has been accomplished, although a little late.

Giga New York built 4MW of Solar Roof last week, enough for up to 1000 homes! — Tesla (@Tesla) March 15, 2020

pv magazine has been tracking Tesla’s solar roof tile installations around the San Francisco Bay Area, and we’ve seen enough to make some observations.

Every box of shingles we examined came from Changzhou, China, not the factory in New York

While a standard shingle roof remove-and-install typically takes eight hours over two days, the Tesla installs we’ve tracked are running ten days to two weeks and requiring a team of five to six people — with additional people brought in to install storage and electrics.

The roofs are subjectively better looking than the composite shingles they are replacing. In some cases, they are better looking than the house they protect.

Tesla has been targeting simple shed or gable roofs with a minimum of roof features

No microinverters or optimizers are being used.