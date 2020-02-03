Morning Brief: Lapetus Solar goes live, Captona acquires 24 MW in New England

Lapetus Solar live: Duke Energy Renewables has brought on-line the 100 MW Lapetus Solar project in Andrews County, Texas. Duke Energy Renewables acquired Lapetus from 7X Energy in February 2019, and it has become Duke’s second live project in Texas. It will soon be outmatched as Duke’s biggest project in Texas when the 200 MW Holstein Solar project in Nolan County and the 200 MW Rambler Solar project in Tom Green County are completed later this year. Source: Duke Energy Renewables

Captona acquires 24 MW New England portfolio: Captona Energy has completed the purchase of a 24 MW solar portfolio consisting of projects in Massachusetts and Rhode Island. The purchase is highlighted by the 21 MW Gold Meadow Farms project which was recently given the designations as the “Best Project” in Rhode Island by Engineering News Record. In all, the portfolio brings Captona to 19 ssets from four portfolio purchases. Source: Captona Energy

Capital Dynamics signs 100 MW PPA with The Indiana Municipal Power Agency: Capital Dynamics today announced that its Clean Energy Infrastructure business has signed a long-term Power Purchase Agreement with Indiana Municipal Power Agency in coordination with Tenaska. Under the terms of the PPA, IMPA will purchase 100 MW of the power generated by a CEI-owned greenfield solar project located in Indiana. The solar project is one of 14 projects that Capital Dynamics acquired from Tenaska in November 2018. The project, which Tenaska continues to oversee preconstruction, is located on approximately 1,200 acres in southern Indiana and is currently in development stage. Construction is expected to finish and reach commercial operations in the second half of 2022. Source: Capital Dynamics

Regulators approve 149 MW in Wisconsin: “Wisconsin regulators unanimously approved construction Thursday of a 149 MW solar farm in Jefferson County. Ranger Power plans to build and operate the Badger State solar farm on about 1,200 acres in the towns of Oakland and Jefferson, about 25 miles southeast of Madison. La Crosse-based Dairyland has a contract to purchase the power.” Note that this project is 50% bigger than Wisconsin’s entire installed solar capacity thus far. Source: Wisconsin State Journal

Safari Energy completes 100th project with Extra Space Storage: “Safari Energy announced that it has completed 100 solar projects with Extra Space Storage. Spanning over a dozen states and more than 10 megawatts of capacity, the projects have to date produced more than 33 GWh of solar power… The largest of the 100 projects is a 531 kilowatt rooftop solar system located in Central Valley, New York… On average, the solar projects that Safari Energy developed for Extra Space offset more than 80% of each site’s energy use.” Source: Safari Energy