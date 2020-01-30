Morning Brief: NV Energy RFP, Power Ledger launches REC marketplace

NV Energy RFP: NV Energy has issued a request for proposals (RFP) for new renewable energy projects, following Nevada Regulators’ approval of 1,190 GW of new solar and 590 MW of battery storage to be built in the state and completed by January 1, 2024. The RFP is for ” long-term renewable energy resources with a minimum size of 20 megawatts.” Specific project requirements and guideline documents can be found here. Source: NV Energy

Power Ledger launches REC marketplace with Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System: Power Ledger has launched a global Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) marketplace, supported by North American renewable energy registry Midwest Renewable Energy Tracking System. This announcement marks phase one of Power Ledger’s partnership with Clearway Energy Group to develop a platform to trade RECs in the US. Source: Power Ledger

Solar Integrated Roofing acquires Milholland Electric: “Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation has closed the acquisition of Milholland Electric, Inc. The company is now on a +$25 million run-rate in revenues.David Massey, CEO of SIRC, said, “we have been very busy executing on a number of items according to our business plan. One of the major items on our plan was to close the Milholland acquisition. I can’t stress the importance of not only closing this acquisition, but of having Brian Milholland be a part of this company as an important leader of our team.” Source: Solar Integrated Roofing

Ubiquitous Energy installs first transparent solar window façade: “Ubiquitous Energy has installed the world’s first truly transparent solar window façade at its company headquarters in Redwood City, CA. Approximately 100 square feet of transparent solar windows have been installed as an exterior facing window façade replacing the previous single pane windows. Each double pane window has been glazed into a fiberglass frame, matching the existing aesthetic of the building’s windows. The windows produce electricity that is being used to power the LED lighting in the adjacent room.” Source: Ubiquitous Energy

Wisconsin schools told to prep for solar possibility: “The Solar on Schools program is asking K-12 schools in Wisconsin to consider installing solar panels as part of their energy mix. The program wants to attract 100 schools in the next four years to install the renewable energy source. The program is a joint venture between the Coulliard Solar Foundation in Deerfield and the Midwest Renewable Energy Association based in Custer. The Coulliard Solar Foundation donates a percentage of the solar panels that schools can install. The Midwest Renewable Energy Association provides technical support to schools interested in being part of the program including help with planning for the potential energy cost savings.” Source: Wisconsin Public Radio