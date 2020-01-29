Does Tesla make solar glass roof tile in its Buffalo, New York factory? Or in China?

According to Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s numerous testimonials, it seems pretty clear that the solar roof is being built in Buffalo.

But pv magazine has found evidence that the solar roof tile is coming from China, not Buffalo.

Bullish on building in Buffalo

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been bullish about solar roof production in Tesla’s factory in Buffalo, New York.

In October of last year, Musk said, “Tesla expects to be producing about 1,000 solar roofs per week in Buffalo within a few months,” adding, “We will grow this exponentially. It might be doubling this every month.”

“This is all going to be produced at the Giga New York, our factory in Buffalo, where people have been working really hard. And I’d just like to say it, our appreciation for the team there. They’ve really been putting in a pretty huge effort to ramp-up production of the solar glass roof.”

“We’ll definitely make New York proud about that factory,” Musk said during that conference call. “It’s going to be great.”

“We’re ramping up as fast as we possibly can, starting in the next few weeks,” Musk said, at the time, adding, “It’s really primarily just for the solar glass roof. That’s what our Buffalo factory will focus on.”

But the box says Changzou

pv magazine has been hunting down these innovative and beautiful integrated solar roofs and documenting the progress of these installations. Here’s our most recent photo gallery of solar roof installs.

However, while photographing day 6 of this roof installation in Northern California: