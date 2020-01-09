SunCast 214 – Solar Optimization Methods with Michael Ginsberg of Mastering Green

Listen to the new episode here or by visiting the SunCast blog.

Today’s entrepreneur is Doctor of Engineering Candidate, Solar Energy Specialist, and 2-time Author Michael Ginsberg. Michael has spent his career helping Embassies and government agencies implement solar and efficiency programs worldwide, and has recently distilled his learning, lessons and case studies into a pair of books on the topics of Solar Implementation, Operations and Maintenance. It’s a rare skill to be a practitioner with the ability to teach and train, and I thoroughly enjoyed an early look and discussion with Michael at the best practices he’s helping bring to market with these texts. Stay tuned as Michael shares the key lessons and takeaways from his world travels and training.