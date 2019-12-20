SunCast Episode 209 – Podcaster Roundtable: Jon Powers, Barry Cinnamon and Nico discuss podcasts as a marketing channel

Listen to the podcast here or visit the SunCast blog.

Welcome back, Solar Warrior. This is Flashback Friday, and it’s my way of giving you a glimpse back at something we did recently that I think you should have a listen to. Whether it’s content from one of our many live events (Like the Podcast Lounge at SPI!), or perhaps a replay of older archived episodes that have gotten thousands of downloads, or just a glimpse at what was published on the podcast during the week.

This Flashback Friday is with my good friend Jon Powers, whose podcast, Experts Only, is also required listening If you are into the solar and finance of our business, as well as the respectable Mr. Barry Cinnamon, one of the entrepreneurs I admire most in our business. He’s got a long track record not just as a solar entrepreneur, but also as a broadcaster with his show the Energy Show that has been syndicated in California for quite some time.

I admire both this gentlemen for their ability to navigate the conversations, and I invited them to join me at the Podcast Lounge Live at SPI 2019 specifically to talk about what is going on today within the podcasting community, and how folks in business are leveraging the power of podcasting to broadcast their message, and not just to start their own podcast as the three of us have done it. We give some tips on how you as well can leverage the power of this fast-growing medium for your own business.