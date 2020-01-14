SunCast Episode 217: German market strategies for the US solar market with Gordon Baier of GoSolar

In a another special taped at SPI 2019, Nico sits down with Gordon Baier of GoSolar to discuss the use of German solar market strategies successfully in the United States.

Image: SunCast

Listen to the podcast here or by visiting the SunCast blog.

Gordon Baier of GoSolar joined us for a conversation at the SunCast Podcast Lounge at SPI 2019.

Resources:

Connect with Gordon on LinkedIn

Check out the GoSolar Website