SunCast episode 204 – Tim Effio of Fluence on how storage is disrupting Caribbean thermal generation models

Listen to the episode here or head over to the SunCast blog.
Welcome to Tactical Tuesday, a short-form conversation with subject-matter experts designed to give you practical tools, tips and advice for building your solar business or career.
That almost always translates to a shorter conversation, and that was the intention today, but frankly we just kept peeling back the onion and before we knew it, we had recorded an hour of great conversation!
Tim Effio is responsible for Latam & Caribbean markets for the global energy storage market leader, Fluence. This conversation is a veritable treasure trove for anyone considering the macro and micro implications of Solar + Storage and how it can integrate into the Caribbean and other emerging or developing markets. Even if You’re NOT specifically looking at these markets, there are a LOT of first principles of storage discussed by one of the market leaders on the topic.
We discuss the role of storage in the evolution of the Caribbean energy markets, and we go down the rabbit hole of Utility grid services, solar plus storage and even business development concepts that just might help your company grow!
I'd love to hear your thoughts on SunCast!
