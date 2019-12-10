Get your loved ones utility-scale solar for Christmas, Michigan approves 125 MW purchase: pvMB 12/10/19

Michigan regulators approve 125 MW solar purchase contract – The Michigan Public Service Commission has accepted segments of Upper Peninsula Power Co.’s integrated resource plan which include plans for a 125 MW solar power purchase agreement (PPA). The solar contract was found to be the lowest cost energy supply option. Source: Michigan Public Service Commission

425 MW for sale in Texas – “Innovative Solar Systems is offering for immediate acquisition two large-scale solar PV projects in Texas. One project is a 125MW solar PV farm located in Fisher County, Texas, with an expected IA of January 2020 and a COD of December 2021. The second project is a 300MW solar PV farm located in Jones County, Texas, with an expected IA of December 2020 and a COD of February 2023. These projects’ locations, proximity to major transmission assets, economies of scale, financeability, lucrative offtake, and economic position in the ERCOT market make them ideal projects for development by an investor.” Source: Innovative Solar Systems

Canadian Solar beings share repurchasing – Canadian Solar’s Board of Directors has authorized a $150 million share repurchase program for a six month period. The period began yesterday and ends beginning on June 8th, 2020. The exact timing and amount of any repurchase will be determined by the Company’s management, based on market conditions, share price and other factors, and will be subject to the restrictions relating to volume, price and timing under applicable law. Source: Canadian Solar

DC Solar bankruptcy auction – “GA Global Partners announced it will conduct a public auction of over 700 complete mobile solar generators (MSGs) manufactured by DC Solar. A timed auction will took place online on Monday, December 9, 2019 starting at 10:00am PST (1:00PM EST). The court-ordered auction is being conducted in connection with the Chapter 7 bankruptcy filing of DC Solar, a Benicia, CA-based solar energy company which manufactured and leased renewable energy products.” Source: GA Global Partners

Sunnova+storage comes to Florida – Sunnova Energy International Inc. has expanded its Sunnova SunSafe 1 solar+battery storage system offering into Florida, making the state the 13th market where Sunnova now offers SunSafe. Sunnova also announced the addition of a 15-year financing plan for add-on solar battery storage. This offering is immediately available in all existing Sunnova SunSafe markets. Source: Solar Industry Mag