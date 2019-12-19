Morning Brief: Barry Sanders partners with Powerhome and the Alaskan Bull Battery

Powerhome nabs top NFL free agent: Barry Sanders, former Detroit Lion and most untouchable man in football is now joining the Powerhome Solar team, signing on as a spokesperson for the company to appear in advertisements and at events across the company’s nine-state footprint. Powerhome has installed solar panels at team facilities for the Detroit Lions, Carolina Panthers, Cleveland Browns and Cleveland Indians. Two more installations are already planned with the Indianapolis Colts and NC State Athletics. And if you need an excuse to watch some prime Barry, here you go. Source: POWERHOME Solar

Tesla is bringing a big ol’ battery to Alaska: Homer Electric Association is working with Tesla at the Soldotna Generation Plant to construct a 46.5 MW/93 MWh battery, set to be in service in fall 2021. The battery is being placed into service in lieu of any additional fossil fuel generation. Source: Elektrek

Solar Frontier Americas completes financing for 210 MW solar project in California: “Solar Frontier Americas closed on the tax equity commitment and debt financing for its 210 MWp Mustang Two solar project in Kings County, California. Lenders for the approximately $176 million construction-to-term facility are KeyBank N.A. and Mizuho Bank. Morgan Stanley Renewables has committed to make up to $120 million in tax equity financing for Mustang Two. CohnReznick Capital served as financial advisor and Stoel Rives served as SFA’s counsel in the deal. Located on a 1,400 acre site, the Mustang Two project is currently under construction and is slated to begin commercial operation in 2020. Once complete, the project will be owned and operated by Solar Frontier Americas.” Source: Solar Frontier Americas

Clean Coalition and Sage Energy brings microgrid initiative to Santa Barbara Unified School District: “The Santa Barbara Unified School District has unanimously approved an ambitious initiative with the Clean Coalition, a nonprofit organization, and Sage Energy Consulting to stage solar-driven microgrids and electric vehicle charging infrastructure (EVCI) at schools throughout the District. The microgrids will feature solar and energy storage that can provide long-duration resilience, along with EVCI that supports District staff and students during the day — and provides overnight charging options for neighbors who have challenges installing electric vehicle chargers where they live.” Source: Clean Coalition

Nearmap acquires Pushpin: Nearmap acquired technology and assets from Pushpin, a deep learning and analytics technology company that extracts data from 3D models to provide roof geometry insights to a variety of sectors including roofing, solar and government. The technology acquisition allows Nearmap to rapidly extract and disseminate roof geometry from its wide scale 3D models and offer a new form of location content to its customers. This addition further aides Nearmaps mission by providing extensive roof insights at unmatched speed which can change the way the solar industry performs their work. Source: Nearmap