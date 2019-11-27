6 GW for New York by 2025, PG&E keeps paying: pvMB 11/27/19

Cuomo wants NY-SUN to reach 6 GW by 2025 – With the current goal being 3 GW by 2023, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and the New York State Public Service Commission are petitioning to have that goal expanded to 6 GW by 2025. This plan also includes a new target to obtain 70 percent of the state’s electricity from renewable resources by 2030 and 100 percent from carbon free resources by 2040. The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority estimates that the expansion will require additional funding in the ballpark of $573 million. Source: NYSERDA

PG&E still paying – Yes this happens every month, but it’s always an interesting update on PG&E’s bankruptcy. So yes, Topaz Solar Farms received full contract payment for its October 2019 energy deliveries to PG&E yesterday.

ConnectGen has a new CEO and solar portfolio – “ConnectGen announced that Caton Fenz has been appointed as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. Additionally, on October 28, ConnectGen partnered with EDP Renewables North America in a 50/50 joint venture to acquire a 278 megawatt (MW) solar portfolio from First Solar, Inc. The portfolio consists of three plants located in Arizona, California and Nevada, each of which is fully contracted under long-term power purchase agreements and expected to achieve commercial operations in the next few months.” Source: ConnectGen

Minnesota brownfields – With a reported capacity potential of more than 1.2 GW, the Metropolitan Council is about to study the potential for installing solar on more than 110 closed municipal landfills around Minnesota. Firms interested in doing the study have six days to submit proposals. The legislature wants the findings returned by December of next year. This could be huge. Minnesota has long been a national leader in community solar and brownfields are natural community solar-sized sites. Source: WCCO Minnesota