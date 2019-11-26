SunCast episode 198: ESG Is The New Black – With Karin Berardo Of Abren

Welcome to Tactical Tuesday, a short-form conversation with subject-matter experts designed to give you practical tools, tips, and advice for building your solar business or career.

I got great feedback on episode 183 back in September with my friend and returning guest Karin Berardo where we touched on the topic of ESG. It’s clear that ESG is a hot topic these days, and it’s also clear that it’s not one that’s well understood. So, Karin is back to give us a primer on the subject to which she’s now dedicating most of her time.

Today we discuss the increasingly important role sustainable and socially responsible investing is commanding for Corporate and Institutional investors, and the Environment, Social and Governance criteria that are driving the adoption worldwide.

Listen to the episode here.