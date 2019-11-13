PPAs for the lay people, the first-ever Solar Games: pvMB 11/13/19

Vivint unleashes solar + storage PPA in California – Typically a purchase avenue reserved for large procurements of utility-scale generation, Vivint Solar is now offering a new power purchase agreement (PPA) option that includes one rate for both solar and battery storage in California. While it doesn’t seem that this offer is greatly different from leasing a solar system, it’s a sign of market maturity, which is always a great thing. Source: Vivint Solar

NeoVolta first-ever Iron Phosphate Energy Storage System approved by California regulators – “The NeoVolta NV14 has been approved by the California Energy Commission (CEC) as a certified energy storage system. These systems store energy produced by solar panels and store it for later use. To achieve the certification, the NV14 residential energy storage system had to meet or exceed a series of safety and performance standards. The CEC added energy storage systems to its Solar Equipment Lists in August 2019. According to the commission’s guidelines, only solar energy systems that use equipment from these lists are eligible for California’s ratepayer-based incentives. NeoVolta is one of three manufacturers that have received CEC certification as an energy storage system, and the first that uses lithium iron phosphate battery chemistry. Lithium iron phosphate batteries have been proven to be safer, cleaner, and longer lasting than ordinary lithium ion batteries.” Source: NeoVolta

Move over Le Mans, we got the Solar Games – Set to launch at Intersolar North America from February 4-6 at the San Diego Convention Center, the Solar Games is a four-person, eight-team bracketed competition with the objective of building a residential rooftop solar-plus-storage system. Teams will be judged on a point system for quality, safety, and speed live on the Expo Hall floor during all three days of the expo and conference. The championship-round winner will be named the first-ever Solar Games Champion. Hell yes. This is what the industry needs: speed, competition, precision, safety. Now all that’s left is the question of if you’ll be able to bet on the competition. Source: Intersolar North America

Vision Solar expands into Orlando – “Vision Solar opened its Orlando location on November 1st, signaling the company’s plans to expand nationwide. Vision Solar plans to immediately hire more than 30 sales representatives and an additional 30 installers for the Orlando location at 6925 Lake Ellenor Dr, and plans to offer even more jobs to more than 100 Floridians by the end of 2020. The move by Vision Solar will further solidify Florida as a top emerging market for job seekers interested in sustainable energy as solar job opportunities increased by 20% in 2018, according to the most recent job census by The Solar Foundation.” Source: Vision Solar

DroneDeploy raises $35 million – DroneDeploy has closed a $35 million Series D round led by Bessemer Venture Partners. Additionally, Bessemer partner David Cowan and Tracy Young, Co-Founder and former CEO of PlanGrid will both be joining the DroneDeploy Board of Directors. DroneDeploy will utilize the funding to expand internationally, move into new industries, and further build out its suite of offerings for customers. Source: DroneDeploy.