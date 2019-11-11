Shell buys big solar, California is hungry for more: pbMB 11/11/19

Shell Energy sole off-taker of 200-MW California solar project – “EDP Renewables North America and Shell Energy North America have closed on a 15-year power purchase agreement for 200 MW that will bring the Sandrini Solar Park to Kern County, California. Located near Bakersfield, the 200-MW Sandrini Solar Park, which is anticipated to be operational in 2022, represents an estimated capital investment of more than $200 million and will generate enough clean electricity to annually power more than 91,000 average California homes.” Source: EDP Renewables

California approves massive solar + storage procurement – California regulators have given the a-ok for the state’s utilities and community choice aggregators (CCAs) to procure 3,300 megawatts of incremental clean energy capacity by 2023, the bulk of which is expected to come from hybrid solar plus storage projects or standalone battery projects. The measure does, however extend operations for one to three years at four coastal power plants that were originally scheduled to close at the end of 2020. So it’s a win for renewables… and dirty generation. Source: Vote Solar

Sungrow is the largest supplier of string and central inverters in the United States – “Sungrow, the global leading inverter solution supplier for renewables, is now the largest supplier to offer both string and central inverters to the Americas after witnessing rapid growth according to data for H1’19 found in IHS Markit’s latest PV Inverter Market Tracker – Q3’19, a leading data and analytics provider, commonly cited in the PV industry… Since the entry to American market, Sungrow has established regional offices in the United States, Brazil, Chile and Mexico with a professional local team covering sales, technical support and service throughout the region. Notably, as one of the key players in the vibrant solar hubs, Sungrow provides the world-class post-sales supports with a 24/7 full-service office in Phoenix, AZ”. Source: Sungrow

8minute Solar Energy selected to construct Eland project – The massive Eland Solar + storage project, set to be built 70 miles north of Los Angeles, has a developer: 8minute Solar Energy. Eland will deliver up to 400MW of clean energy to the grid while being capable of storing up to 300MW/1200 MWh. The project is expected to come on-line in 2023. Source:

125 MW NextEra and sPower Arizona project gets permit approval – “The Coolidge Planning and Zoning Commission has approved the site plan for a massive solar plant within city limits between Steele Road and Selma Highway. The 1,167-acre solar site would be operated by Saint Solar LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Resources. NextEra developed the Pinal Central Energy Center, another solar site located in Pinal County along Sunshine Boulevard. The plan for the proposed plant, which boasts a 20-year lifespan, was approved during a meeting of the commission on Oct. 9. Construction on the project is expected to begin in January 2020, according to Wardah Abbasi, developer for Saint Solar, with the project likely coming online in December 2020.” Source: Pinal Central