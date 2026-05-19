Tigo Energy delivers U.S.-made optimizers to EG4 Electronics for use in domestically-produced goods

Tigo Energy has announced the delivery of its first shipment of module-level power electronics (MLPE) to EG4 Electronics under a supply agreement the companies first revealed at the 2025 RE+ conference in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The shipment includes 650W model TS4-A-O optimizers, which can be paired with solar modules with up to 725W of DC output (12-80 VMP), as well as Cloud Connect Advanced (CCA) data-logging devices, and Tigo Access Point (TAP) units.

The Tigo products were assembled at an SVI manufacturing facility in Vancouver, Washington, and will be integrated into and/or bundled with American-made EG4 inverters. The company says the completed systems will qualify for Section 45X manufacturing tax credits and the 10 percent domestic content bonus for the Section 48E tax credit.

“We believe in energy autonomy for our customers just as much as we believe in manufacturing autonomy for American innovators, and this collaboration with Tigo allows us to make significant progress on both of those fronts,” said EG4 Electronics president Aaron Waplington in a statement. “This shipment is the first major milestone of our work with Tigo. Installers can now offer their customers systems that support domestic manufacturing while qualifying for enhanced tax credits.”

The Section 45X credit rewards manufacturers for producing eligible components like solar inverters and battery modules domestically. However, manufacturers must adhere to rules that strictly limit the amount of “material assistance” they receive from so-called prohibited foreign entities (PFE) — companies with ties to countries of concern, including China.

In a statement announcing the delivery of the components, Tigo said the EG4 products that include its components are “specifically configured to meet Materials Assistance Cost Ratios (MACR) and domestic content thresholds for the enhanced tax credit.”

Tax credits are available under Section 45X for products before January 1, 2033, with a structured phase-out that reduces the credit to 75% of its initial value for products sold in 2030, 50% in 2031, and 25% in 2032.

The announcement is the latest in a series of news from EG4 regarding domestic manufacturing. In 2025, its parent company, Energy Access Innovations, announced the opening of a 310,000 square-foot facility in Commerce, Texas, where the it now manufactures some EG4 products, including the solar inverters that will feature the Tigo CCA devices and batteries that use domestically-manufactured cells produced by LG Energy Solution in Holland, Michigan.