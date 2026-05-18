RFP alert: DTE Energy opens bidding for 1 GW of solar and wind capacity

DTE Energy launched a competitive procurement process, opening a request for proposals to secure 1,000 GW of new solar and wind projects. The utility is seeking developers to build out utility-scale assets to support DTE Electric’s broader clean energy roadmap.

Proposed projects must be located within Michigan and establish an interconnection with the Midcontinent Independent System Operator or directly into the DTE distribution system. The procurement timeline requires all participating assets to achieve commercial operation by December 31, 2029.

Developers interested in submitting proposals must register company information via the PowerAdvocate platform.

DTE Energy scheduled a virtual pre-RFP conference for May 26, 2026, to provide technical guidance to prospective bidders. Final bids must be submitted by August 13, 2026, with contract execution anticipated for the first quarter of 2027.

The utility currently operates a renewable energy portfolio capable of powering more than 900,000 households. This procurement initiative represents an incremental step in a broader capital deployment strategy designed to expand that resource baseline to power the equivalent of 6 million homes by 2042.

Integrated resource plan

The current competitive solicitation aligns with DTE Electric’s CleanVision Integrated Resource Plan (IRP), which calls for a transformational restructuring of its generation portfolio.

The long-term regulatory framework guides the utility’s retirement schedule and resource procurement over a 20-year horizon spanning 2023 through 2042.

A core pillar of the approved IRP is the complete retirement of 4.1 GW of coal capacity by 2032. The utility is executing a phased exit from coal at its Monroe and Belle River power stations, shifting those resource bases ahead of prior regulatory schedules.

To replace this retiring capacity and meet accelerated decarbonization targets, the resource plan mandates the addition of 15.4 GW of new wind and solar assets alongside 1.83 GW of energy storage by 2042.

The current solicitation targets the 2029 commercial operation window, matching the utility’s near-term resource needs. Under the IRP framework, the utility plans to deploy 4.4 GW of solar and 1 GW of wind during the initial 10-year development block ending in 2032.

The current procurement push helps secure the generation required to meet the company’s interim target of a 65% carbon emissions reduction by 2028, on the path to an 80% carbon-free generation mix by 2042.