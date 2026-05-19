Bluetti launches new storage systems for balcony PV

Bluetti, a California-based provider of portable solar-plus-storage systems, has launched two new energy storage systems for balcony PV applications.
The Balco 260 and Balco 500 integrate core power electronics—including maximum power point tracking (MPPT) controllers, micro-inverters, battery storage and safety modules—into a unified architecture.
The Balco 260 is positioned as an entry-to-mid-tier unit targeting apartment and small household applications. It features a 2.56 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery with integrated heating and supports expansion up to 15 kWh via additional modules. The system provides up to 2,400 W of solar input across four MPPT channels, along with 1,100 W of AC input for charging.
For output, it delivers 1,200 W of AC power for both on-grid and off-grid operation, while a 2,300 W AC bypass enables higher pass-through loads. The unit measures 476 mm × 260 mm × 336.3 mm and weighs 28.5 kg.
The Balco 500 is the higher-capacity model, designed for larger apartments and whole-home backup applications. It is equipped with a 5.02 kWh LFP battery with integrated heating.
At system level, up to three Balco 500 units can be connected in parallel to a home distribution panel, enabling up to 11 kW of output capacity and 15 kWh of storage. On the solar side, the system supports up to 4.36 kW of input within a 70–470 V range via a single MPPT channel, and up to 3.68 kW of AC input.
For output, it offers two operating modes: a balcony plug-and-play mode with up to 800 W output, and a whole-home backup mode enabling up to 3.68 kW bidirectional input/output. The system measures 450 mm × 190 mm × 580 mm and weighs 65 kg.
Both systems use a built-in inverter supporting on-grid and off-grid operation. They are rated IP65 and operate in temperatures ranging from −20 C to 55 C. Smart energy integration is supported via compatibility with BLUETTI, Shelly and Everhome smart meters, with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity for app-based control and monitoring.
The company provides a 10-year warranty for both products.
The Balco series is complemented by the Balco Transfer Hub, a grid-tied controller that allows existing portable power stations—including Bluetti and third-party devices—to be integrated into balcony PV systems, enabling up to 800 W of grid-compliant output while retaining off-grid functionality.
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