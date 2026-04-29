Electrical contractors step into a bigger role as solar and storage scale up

The U.S. solar market is shifting toward larger projects, and that is changing the kind of electrical work those jobs require. Utility-scale solar and battery storage sites place more pressure on planning, sequencing, and coordination than smaller installations. Electrical contractors are taking on more responsibility as those projects move from design into construction and startup.

On a large solar project, the electrical scope extends well beyond installation. Crews have to work across a broad site, keep pace with other trades, and meet utility requirements that can affect the construction schedule from the start. When battery storage is part of the project, that scope becomes even more demanding. Safety requirements are tighter, commissioning takes more coordination, and mistakes are harder to fix late. Contractors need to know how the system is expected to come online, not only how the equipment is put in place.

Coordination in the field is more demanding

One of the biggest challenges on large renewable sites is coordination in the field. These projects can have multiple crews spread across different sections at the same time, often with little room for inconsistency. A labeling issue in one area, a missing component in another, or a gap in test records somewhere else can create delays that ripple into turnover.

Consistency across a large site comes from how the work is managed day to day. Crews need clear direction, and the installation has to be solid enough to move cleanly into testing and startup.

Procurement and interconnection shape the schedule

On solar and storage projects, the timing of material deliveries can shape the pace of construction just as much as labor availability. If key equipment arrives late or out of sequence, crews slow down and schedules start to slip.

That means procurement decisions can influence how smoothly the job moves. When contractors and supply partners match deliveries to the installation schedule, crews are less likely to lose time waiting on equipment or working around gaps. That kind of early planning is where construction value engineering becomes a critical part of project delivery.

Interconnection requirements need the same kind of early attention. Grid-connected systems cannot be built first and sorted out later. Protection settings, startup procedures, communications requirements, and utility testing all influence how the job has to be built from the beginning.

Battery storage pushes that even further. These systems usually require tighter coordination between contractors, engineers, suppliers, and utilities, along with a more detailed switchgear testing and commissioning process. They also leave less room for late fixes, which is why problems caught early matter so much.

Documentation and execution carry more weight

Incomplete documentation can slow turnover and startup. Owners, operators, utilities, and commissioning teams all need accurate records before the project can move forward. Without complete records, teams end up chasing missing information at the point when the project is supposed to be moving ahead.

The strongest teams treat that documentation work as part of construction, not something to scramble through at the end. They gather records as the job moves forward, while the information is still easy to verify and problems are still manageable. That helps reduce delays during turnover and makes startup less chaotic.

That kind of discipline is part of what owners are looking for as projects get larger. They want contractors that can stay organized, keep the job moving, and avoid late surprises as testing and turnover get closer. Good installation is part of that, but so is steady project management.

Field leadership still matters at the local level

These large-scale infrastructure projects are still built in real places with real constraints. Site access, weather, local permitting conditions, traffic control, and coordination with nearby stakeholders all affect day-to-day progress. Those factors can change the feel of a project quickly, especially when the schedule is tight.

That is where field leadership matters most. Supervisors need to spot problems early, keep crews aligned, and maintain quality while conditions shift around them. On a large solar or storage site, steady field management can make the difference between a project that moves cleanly toward energization and one that keeps losing time to avoidable setbacks.

As solar and storage deployment continues to grow, contractors will likely take on even more responsibility. Projects are asking more from the people building them: earlier coordination, tighter execution, better documentation, and stronger support through commissioning. The contractors that can handle those demands are helping determine whether projects come online on time and perform the way they are supposed to.

Danielle Pirrone, president and chief operating officer, ULE Group

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.