California school district completes 3.5 MW solar and energy modernization project

The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District has deployed 3.5 MW of solar across 12 sites, leveraging a performance-based contract to guarantee $48 million in savings while integrating clean energy into the K-12 curriculum.

The Yucaipa-Calimesa Joint Unified School District has announced the completion of a district-wide energy transformation, marking a significant milestone for distributed generation in California’s Inland Empire. In partnership with OpTerra Energy Services, the $33 million initiative combined on-site solar PV with deep energy efficiency retrofits to hedge against rising utility rates and provide a living laboratory for its 8,600 students.

The centerpiece of the project is the installation of 3.5 MW of solar capacity, primarily installed on parking lot canopies. The structures serve a dual purpose of generating clean electrons and providing much-needed shade in the high-heat environment of San Bernardino and Riverside Counties.

Beyond the arrays, the district implemented a whole-building efficiency strategy including comprehensive LED retrofits across all 14 campuses, the replacement of aging heating and cooling units with high-efficiency systems, and advanced irrigation controls to mitigate drought-related costs.

To fund the $33 million project without increasing the burden on local taxpayers, the district utilized a lease-purchase agreement with Banc of America Public Capital Corp at a fixed interest rate of 4.373%. Crucially, the district secured interconnection under NEM 2.0 rules before the transition to the more restrictive Net Billing Tariff, ensuring higher compensation for the solar energy exported to the grid. This timing contributes to a projected $48 million in total savings over the 20-year term of the program.

Following the trend of solar-powered schools acting as educational hubs, the district has integrated the physical infrastructure into the classroom experience. Students use data from the solar arrays to study energy production and consumption patterns in math and science modules, while the project provides a pathway for STEM education and career exposure in the renewable energy sector. The district board recently recognized student interns for their active contributions to the energy project, bridging the gap between facility management and student learning.

In future developments, the district plans to add battery energy storage system technology to its existing solar infrastructure. This system will allow the district to store excess clean energy generated during the day and deploy it during peak evening hours or during utility outages, further driving down costs and ensuring campus reliability. The expansion is made possible through a strategic grant received via So Cal West Coast Electric.

A detailed site-based analysis on the school budget savings and other relevant project details can be found here.