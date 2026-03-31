U.S. small-scale solar hit record 1.9 GW in Q4 2025

The U.S. solar market reached a new milestone in the final quarter of 2025 as distributed capacity surged to a record 1.9 GW of new installations. Data from the Institute for Local Self-Reliance (ILSR) shows this quarterly peak capped a year where solar generation accounted for 78% of the 46 GW of new power capacity added to the national grid.

While utility-scale projects dominated installed capacity at 63%, the 15% contributed by residential and community solar projects indicates strength in the distributed energy segment. ILSR and the Energy Information Administration define distributed or “small solar” as less than 1 MW in nameplate capacity, and generally connected to the grid behind-the-meter.

Market analysts suggest the Q4 surge was driven in part by a rush to secure the 25D residential energy efficient property tax credit. The incentive, which provided a 30% credit for solar electric property, began its scheduled phase-down at the end of the year, prompting homeowners to finalize interconnections before the deadline.

The cumulative impact of these behind-the-meter assets is building a case for a decentralized grid by bypassing the multi-billion dollar bottlenecks of traditional transmission expansion. This growth is further bolstered by the 15 GW of new energy storage deployed in 2025. Approximately 14% of that storage capacity was installed at the distributed level to provide essential grid balancing.

Despite persistent regulatory hurdles, the closing months of 2025 demonstrated that small-scale solar remains a driver of U.S. energy resilience. The technical and economic data suggests the decentralized model is challenging the century-old centralized utility paradigm.

Distributed resources continue to offer unique advantages to the grid beyond simple capacity additions. These benefits range from reduced land-use requirements and lower transmission losses to increased local job creation and price predictability for consumers.

(Read: Ten reasons why behind-the-meter solar is a benefit.)