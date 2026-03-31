Terrasmart launches software package for tracker optimization

Terrasmart, a solar racking and software provider, announced the launch of a premium software package designed to increase energy yield through automated tracker adjustments. The Peak Production Package is an expansion of the company’s PeakYield software and features algorithms recently validated by DNV.

The software is designed for use on both utility-scale and distributed generation sites, including projects under 20 MW. Terrasmart said the package can provide up to 5% improvement in performance gains by addressing challenging terrain and diffuse lighting conditions.

PeakYield features topography-informed backtracking, which allows individual rows to be positioned at different angles to minimize shading on uneven ground. It also includes irradiance-optimized tracking to maximize capture during cloudy conditions.

“Additional energy gains from our topography informed backtracking are already being leveraged when modeling energy production during the financing stage,” said Ashton Vandemark, vice president of software solutions at Terrasmart.

The company said the DNV validation assists developers in securing project financing by providing more detailed estimates for financial modeling. The base PeakYield package continues to offer standard weather stows and remote site access, while the new premium package adds row-to-row optimization.

Terrasmart is a renewable energy business of Gibraltar Industries. The company has deployed more than 25 GW of solar across approximately 6,000 systems in North America.