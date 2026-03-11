Creekstone Energy secures 13,000-acre lease for 1 GW solar project in Utah

Creekstone Energy reached an agreement with the Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration for a lease in Millard County. The contract represents the largest solar lease by acreage in the history of the state. Millard County officials issued zoning approval for the first phase of the project, which involves the development of 1 GW of solar capacity.

The solar generation will provide power to the Delta Gigasite, a data center campus located on 1,100 acres of land. The site is planned for 10 GW of capacity to support artificial intelligence and computing tasks. Creekstone Energy stated that site preparation will begin immediately, with electricity production scheduled for 2027.

The 1 GW project will add to the 4,724 MW of solar capacity currently installed in Utah. This development will increase the total solar footprint in Utah by approximately 21%.

The campus includes behind-the-meter generation to provide power to tenants. Creekstone Energy partnered with Zeo Energy to develop 280 MW of solar and long-duration storage capacity at the site. The infrastructure also features 300 MW of gas-powered capacity and utilizes Torus battery and flywheel systems for load smoothing.

Revenue from the land lease will go to the Utah public education system. The developer is also evaluating nuclear energy options to provide baseload power. Creekstone Energy recently completed a Series B funding round to advance the infrastructure for the site.

According to data from the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), Utahhas enough solar installed to power 880,112 homes, and solar energy provides 17.3% of the electricity generated in the state.

SEIA forecasts that Utah will install another 3 GW of solar over the next five years, ranking it 21st for growth projections. Total solar investment in the state reached $7.5 billion across 132 companies.