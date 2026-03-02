Bluetti launching Elite 300, world’s smallest 3 kWh portable power station

Bluetti is set to launch its Elite 300 portable power station, with a compact design set to set a standard for the 3 kWh market.
Bluetti says the Elite 300, which measures (L x W x D) 366 × 305 × 297.5 mm, is the world’s smallest 3 kWh power station, weighing approximately 26.3 kg (58 pounds). It follows the company’s revised design for the Elite 200 V2, part of the same product series, which saved on both size and weight compared to previous editions.
In terms of core specs, the Elite 300 delivers 2.4 kW continuous AC output, with a peak 4.8 kW in Power Lifting Mode. Bluetti is opting for a global launch.
