Tigo Energy debuts real-time solar equipment commissioning software at IESNA 2026

Tigo Energy, a provider of solar equipment and software solutions, previewed a new real-time active commissioning system as part of its Tigo Energy Intelligence (EI) platform at the Intersolar and Energy Storage North America (IESNA) 2026 Flagship tradeshow in San Diego.

The Tigo EI app supports basic solar arrays as well as complex home energy configurations, which frequently include components such as battery storage, EV charging, generator backup and heat pumps. The software allows installers to easily select which Tigo Energy components are installed in a system and get real-time updates and guidance as they commission each component.

“We now not only get to see exactly when a certain step in the process is complete, but we also know that everything is working as it should be before moving on to the next step,” said Joshua Kozub, CEO at Placer Solar Solutions in a statement.

Software features

Tigo staff demonstrated the new commissioning software for pv magazine USA at the IESNA tradeshow. Team members said the software addresses feedback from installers and the company’s own internal teams about its previous commissioning workflow.

Specifically, the app’s new real-time feedback allows installers to see any problems with individual components during the process and provides clear feedback on how to address any issues. This prevents mistakes from one step from being hidden to installers until the end of the process.

By delivering alerts if an error is detected during installation, the system reduces on-site rework and service calls, the company said. Additionally, the software utilizes a picture of the system layout with module stickers to complete the registration process via bulk scanning of installed module-level power electronics — a feature that Tigo claims will save installers 15 to 30 minutes per system.

JD Dillon, Tigo’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, said the software not only cuts down on installer calls to Tigo support, but also provides support staff with the same real-time visibility into the installation, allowing them to pinpoint the cause of any problems and quickly help installers address the issue.

The updated software also allows Tigo to gather data about how installers interact with the commissioning app in the field, providing what staff described as “a feedback loop” in which installer experience drives the development cycle for future improvements. This will give Tigo’s software engineers the ability to tweak the process in response to any parts of the process where installers frequently have trouble proceeding.

Tigo hits 1,500 Green Glove installations

In a separate announcement, Tigo Energy said its Green Glove service program, launched in late 2023, has reached 1,500 installations. The company said it now sells its products in more than 100 countries and publishes its installation manuals in 17 languages.

The Green Glove program allows Tigo’s installer partners to prove their competence as they complete installations certified by the company’s staff to meet its high standards for quality and completeness, which the company calls its “Total Quality Solar mindset.”.

Tigo staff explained to pv magazine USA that the program sees the company’s trainers working alongside newly-minted Tigo Energy installers as they complete their first projects, evaluating everything that goes into an installation from the plan set through the final installation.

Dillon said the program sets installers up for future success by ensuring their staff has the know-how to complete installations that include Tigo Energy components to a very high standard.

Tigo says all systems installed as part of the Green Glove service program have remained zero-issue sites.