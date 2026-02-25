OMCO Solar announces acquisition of parent company by global industrial manufacturer MacLean-Fogg

Global industrial manufacturer MacLean-Fogg has announced its acquisition of OMCO, the parent company of U.S. solar tracker and fixed-tilt racking manufacturer OMCO Solar.

Under the terms of the acquisition, OMCO Solar will continue to operate as a distinct brand within the MacLean-Fogg organization. The company will maintain its current leadership team, including OMCO Solar President Kevin Hopp and Vice President of Business Development Eric Goodwin.

MacLean-Fogg, a family-owned business based in Mundelein, Illinois, and founded in 1925, said the acquisition will expand its portfolio of manufacturing platforms and strengthen its position in renewable energy infrastructure. The acquisition provides OMCO with access to MacLean-Fogg’s shared corporate resources while keeping its core operations intact.

“The acquisition is a great move for us,” said OMCO Solar Director of Marketing Michael Boykins in comments to pv magazine USA. “There’s a lot of symmetry between our two brands, and working with MacLean-Fogg will position us for continual growth.”

Manufacturing footprint

OMCO, founded in 1955, was described in the announcement as the nation’s largest custom roll forming company. Its manufacturing facilities are located in Alabama, Indiana, Ohio and Arizona, where OMCO Solar is headquartered. In addition to its roll-forming and solar divisions, the company also operates a metal fabrication division.

Boykins said OMCO Solar’s focus since day one has been on American manufacturing, and that the company’s domestic operations allow it to deliver low freight costs and offer very short lead times to the OEMs and developers it supplies.

OMCO entered the utility-scale solar market in 2007, and the company says it has delivered more than 12 GW of factory-direct solar mounting structures within the United States since that time.

Recent milestones

In 2025, OMCO Solar expanded its domestic manufacturing capabilities, celebrating the ribbon cutting of a new 200,000-square-foot solar manufacturing facility in Madison, Alabama.

Workers at the facility produce back rails for First Solar’s Series 7 modules and roll-formed steel components for OMCO Solar’s tracker and fixed-tilt products.

At the RE+ 2025 trade show, OMCO Solar unveiled its Star Tracker Control System. The U.S.-manufactured, DC-only system operates on a low-frequency long range wireless network that provides a communication range of more than one mile

OMCO Solar also worked with long-term partner Kinematics in 2025 to integrate the company’s American-made drives and motors into its tracker systems. By sourcing these components domestically, OMCO Solar says it now offers a fully domestic tracker system.