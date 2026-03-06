GameChange Energy expands U.S. manufacturing footprint with acquisition of Terrasmart eBOS division

GameChange Energy Technologies has announced its acquisition of the eBOS (electrical balance of systems) division of Terrasmart, a subsidiary of Gibraltar Industries.

The deal — a $70 million cash transaction — will include Terrasmart’s manufacturing facility in Grand Rapids, Michigan and see the existing Terrasmart eBOS team join GameChange — a move the company said will bring continuity to its operations as eBOS customers will continue to work with the same teams and facilities following the acquisition.

Meanwhile, Gibraltar said it will use the proceeds of the sale to reduce its debt, and the company is currently in the process of selling its renewables racking and foundations business.

“The divestiture of our eBOS business is the first step in a two-step process to align the Renewables business with industry leaders who continue to broaden their portfolios,” said Gibraltar chairman and CEO Bill Bosway in a statement.

Vertical integration of solar solutions

The acquisition brings new pre-engineered, pre-fabricated electrical solutions into the GameChange Energy platform, which previously included GameChange Solar (trackers and fixed-tilt mounts) and GameChange BOS (transformers and eBOS).

The company said this acquisition adds to its ability to provide an end-to-end ecosystem of products to its customers, reflecting the need to address “broader market dynamics reshaping utility-scale solar, including rising project complexity, longer interconnection timelines, and growing demand for integrated electrical solutions that reduce risk and improve speed to power.”

The move appears to be part of a trend of large vertically integrated companies such as Nextpower and Create Energy, which seek to offer similar end-to-end solutions in which all components are designed to be installed together, including mounts, trackers, eBOS, and even (in the case of Create) solar modules.

Below is a Q&A about the acquisition between pv magazine USA and GameChange CEO Phillip Vyhanek.

Q. How do the Terrasmart eBOS products fit in with what GameChange offered prior to the acquisition?

GameChange has always focused on delivering solutions that reduce the levelized cost of energy for our customers, and Terrasmart’s eBOS products fit naturally into that strategy. Prior to the acquisition, GameChange was already providing a large portion of the solar system through our trackers, foundations, and structural components. This acquisition expands that offering into electrical balance of system (eBOS) products, which allows us to provide a more integrated solution for utility-scale solar projects.

By bringing eBOS into the GameChange Energy platform, we can now combine trackers, foundations, and electrical BOS components into a more coordinated, pre-engineered system. That helps EPCs and developers simplify procurement, reduce installation complexity, and improve overall construction efficiency. It also allows us to optimize how the entire project site is designed and built, rather than treating each component as a separate piece of the project.

Ultimately, the goal is to make solar plants faster and easier to build while continuing to drive down costs and improve performance over the life of the asset. Integrating the eBOS capabilities is an important step toward delivering that complete, end-to-end solution for our customers.

Q. What are the key technical differentiators of the Terrasmart eBOS products that set them apart?

The TerraSmart product line which was SolarBOS prior, was founded in 2004 and is one of the most established names in the industry. SolarBOS has a reputation of quality and one of the broadest product offerings in the market. Every product is fully UL listed and covers wire harnesses, DC combiner boxes, load break disconnects, recombiners and AC combiners.

TerraSmart’s eBOS products fit naturally with what GameChange already does because we’re deeply involved in the design and engineering of the entire solar site. We’re already doing the tracker layout, foundation engineering, and much of the wire management and routing across the plant. That means the electrical balance of system can be engineered as part of the overall site design rather than treated as a separate component.

One of the key advantages is the ability to deliver a pre-engineered solution that’s optimized for the specific tracker configuration and site conditions. Because we already understand where the foundations, trackers, and cable runs are located, we can integrate the eBOS in a way that simplifies installation and improves overall build efficiency for the EPC.

Another important differentiator is how everything is delivered to the job site. We’ve built a logistics and delivery system that provides components in “buildable blocks,” so EPCs receive the exact parts they need when they need them. By integrating TerraSmart’s eBOS products with our trackers, foundations, and structural components, we can streamline construction and help customers install projects faster and more efficiently while continuing to drive down the levelized cost of energy.

Q. How does the added 14 GW of deployed eBOS track record factor into the GameChange business? Will you continue to provide support for this deployed capacity over time?

The TerraSmart business brings a significant installed base of eBOS solutions, and for us that reinforces the long-term relationships we have with developers, EPCs, and asset owners. When a utility-scale solar plant is built, it’s an asset that’s expected to operate for 30 to 40 years, so our approach has always been to view those projects as long-term partnerships.

Supporting the installed base is therefore a natural part of the business. As we integrate TerraSmart into GameChange, one of the things that helps make that transition seamless is that the existing eBOS team has joined GameChange. Having the same experienced people who designed and supported those systems continue forward with us ensures continuity for customers and helps us maintain the quality and responsiveness they expect.

Our focus is on continuing to support projects already in the field while integrating TerraSmart’s capabilities into the broader GameChange platform, always with the goal of delivering reliable solutions and long-term value for our customers.

Q. The press release says customers will continue working with the same teams and facilities. Can you say more about the proportion of the Terrasmart team that is moving to GameChange and if you’ve made any commitments around retention?

One of the things that was important to us in this acquisition was continuity for customers. The Terrasmart eBOS team brings a tremendous amount of experience and expertise, and we brought the entire eBOS team, including the factory and staff, over to GameChange as part of the transaction.

By bringing the team into GameChange and continuing to operate with the same facilities and expertise, we can ensure a seamless transition for customers while also giving the team the additional resources and platform of GameChange as we continue to grow the business.

Q. Are there any questions we didn’t ask that would be helpful for readers to know as they consider GameChange as a supplier for their next project?

It’s important for customers to know that this is not a new initiative for GameChange. We formed GameChange Energy in 2024 with the addition of GameChange BOS. It has been our vision for years to provide best-in-class solutions that improve the LCOE for owners and streamlines procurement and installation for our EPC partners.