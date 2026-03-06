RWE Americas touts 2 GW of clean energy projects commissioned in 2025

RWE Americas, a subsidiary of German global renewable energy developer RWE, has announced that it added 2 GW of new energy projects to its U.S. operating capacity in 2025. The additions brought the company’s total U.S. operational capacity to more than 12.7 GW.

The 2025 additions include six solar sites, five wind facilities and four battery energy storage systems that expanded RWE’s existing market presence in Arizona, California, Illinois, New York and Texas. The buildout also marked the company’s entry into two new state markets with the completion of the 86 MW Ashwood Solar project in Kentucky and the 100 MW Lafitte Solar site in Louisiana.

Texas hosted the largest share of the new capacity, with RWE bringing online three wind farms, one solar facility and three battery energy storage systems. The Texas storage additions include the 150 MW / 300 MWh Cartwheel and Crowned Heron battery plants.

In Illinois, the developer completed its first two solar projects in the state, the 273.6 MW Emily Solar site and the 150 MW Casey Fork Solar facility. The company says the two Illinois sites generated more than 600 construction jobs and are expected to deliver more than $50 million in local tax revenue over their operational lifetimes.

Across the broader U.S. portfolio, the company says its 2025 projects resulted in the creation of about 3,500 construction jobs and will direct more than $500 million toward local tax revenues and community benefits.

RWE’s U.S. strategy

The U.S. expansion is part of a larger strategy by the energy developer to serve large corporate off-takers such as hyperscale computing and technology companies in addition to its contracts with municipal and investor-owned utilities.

In Texas, the Peyton Creek and Lane City wind projects are both slated to provide power throughout 15-year Power Purchase Agreements with Microsoft, while the output of the Champion repower project will go to Rivian.

In early 2025, RWE announced a long-term PPA with Meta, under which the technology company agreed to purchase 100% of the output from RWE’s 200 MW Waterloo Solar project, slated to begin construction in Bastrop County, Texas.

The company said it plans to continue to grow its U.S. presence to support electrification, the energy needs of data centers and onshoring of manufacturing.