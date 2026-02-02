Solar Insure launches commercial warranty, expands vendor list

Solar Insure, a provider of insurance-backed solar and storage warranty solutions, has officially launched “SI-Commercial,” a new warranty product designed specifically for commercial solar projects up to 2 MWdc.

Alongside the product launch, the company announced an expansion of its Approved Vendor List (AVL) to include manufacturers of commercial solar modules, inverters and gateways.

SI-Commercial provides 30 years of parts and labor coverage for solar panels along with 20 years for inverters. It also includes protection against manufacturer defaults. The company says this coverage is intended to fill the gaps often left by standard manufacturer warranties, which may not cover labor or insolvency risks.

Shifting risk and improving bankability

Solar Insure operates nationwide across the U.S. and in U.S. territories, including Puerto Rico. The company has a long history of working in the residential space to help installers provide more homeowners with more certainty about the future in their sales conversations. Company representatives say SI-Commercial is set to do the same for commercial installers.

“SI-Commercial is really an extension of how Solar Insure already operates at scale in (the) residential space,” Solar Insure Chief Revenue Officer Dean Chiaravallotti said in a statement to pv magazine USA. “We see firsthand what happens when long-term service risk isn’t planned or funded upfront: systems age, ownership changes, products fail, recalls occur, manufacturers exit the market, and installers sometimes do as well.”

By bundling equipment and labor protection into a transferable warranty, Solar Insure aims to make projects more attractive to financiers and property owners who require long-term certainty.

“Commercial solar demands a different level of accountability,” said Ara Agopian, CEO of Solar Insure. “SI-Commercial was built to meet those realities by providing bankable protection that aligns with how commercial projects are sold and maintained. It reinforces project bids, preserves margins, and gives every stakeholder confidence in the asset long after commissioning.”

Expanded approved vendor list

To support the new commercial offering, Solar Insure has added products from several manufacturers to its AVL. The expanded list now includes commercial offerings from:

AP Systems

Chint Power Systems (CPS)

Enphase

Hoymiles

SMA

SolarEdge

Solis

A history of insuring residential installations

Founded in 2006, Solar Insure has long served the residential sector. The company’s new commercial offering joins its current product lineup that includes coverage sold alongside new residential solar and battery installations, as well as its “SolarDetect” product, which offers extended service for homeowners with solar installations whose installers have gone out of business.

In 2025, the company introduced its SI-30 Battery warranty, a 30-year protection plan for residential energy storage systems. That product notably includes a battery replacement provision if capacity falls below 50% between years 11 and 30.

When it comes to commercial energy storage, Solar Insure hasn’t yet begun offering coverage. “Commercial energy storage coverage is firmly on our radar,” Chiaravalloti said to pv magazine USA, adding that questions around replacement economics and reliability will need “structured answers,” and Solar Insure is “being intentional about how we approach that.”

“Solar Insure exists to make sure long-term failure scenarios are planned for, funded, and handled without putting projects or owners at risk,” Chiavalloti concluded.