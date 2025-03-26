Solar Insure introduces 30-year battery warranty for residential solar

Solar and energy storage warranty provider Solar Insure announced a new 30-year battery-warranty product for installers to offer residential solar customers and storage customers.

The warranty addresses customer support for battery energy storage, which typically lasts about 5-15 years, significantly shorter than the 25-plus years expected for most solar panels.

The new SI-30 battery warranty includes 30 years of protection for parts, labor and diagnostics for battery system issues. The warranty also includes a manufacturer default protection, backed by an A.M. Best A+ rated insurance carrier.

The warranty also includes one battery replacement for solar customers if the battery falls below 50% capacity during years 11 to 30 after the manufacturer’s warranty expires.

Solar Insure said the warranty is assigned to the address, allowing it to be transferred to a new homeowner with no additional costs if the home is sold. It said the product has no “hidden fees” including $0 deductible, $0 subscription and $0 onboarding fees.

“SI-30 Battery represents a shift in how the industry approaches energy resilience,” said Dean Chiaravallotti, chief revenue officer at Solar Insure. “By providing homeowners with assurance in their battery investment, we enable solar providers to build long-term trust and provide lasting value.”

Battery attachment rates in residential solar installations have increased steadily from about 8.1% in 2020 to about one-in-four systems today, said Solar Insure. In California, the leading residential solar market, batteries are now included in over half of all installations.

Solar Insure also announced it added six new solar and storage manufacturers to its approved vendors list for warranties, including EG4 Electronics, Fortress Power, FoxESS, Lunar Energy, PointGuard and QCells.