Louisiana solar project goes online with U.S.-made components

Lightsource bp announced the 180 MWdc Prairie Ronde solar power plant in St. Landry Parish, Louisiana is now operational.

The project was privately funded through a $140 million tax equity deal between Barclays and Lightsource bp, and features 800,000 U.S.-manufactured First Solar panels and solar trackers from Array Technologies.

McDonald’s corporation announced it signed a power purchase agreement for the entire 327 GWh of electricity expected to be produced each year, or the equivalent annual energy demand of about 630 of its restaurants.

Lightsource bp said the project will provide more than $20 million to St. Landry Parish throughout the life of the project. This revenue, including $8.3 million in the first five years after construction begins, is expected to be used for public resources such as local school systems and emergency services. An additional $3.9 million annual operating budget will be spent primarily in the region as well.

“The Prairie Ronde solar project is a powerful example of domestic energy investment in action,” said Emilie Wangerman, chief operations officer of Lightsource bp USA, “Working together with our partners, we are building a more resilient grid with US-made products, supporting underserved communities, creating jobs, introducing homegrown energy solutions and reducing our nation’s dependence on foreign imports.”

In 2023, Lightsource bp established the St. Landry Parish Community Fund, and resources from the fund are directed toward initiatives focused on education and community development. Initiatives include a new Welcome Center for the St. Landry Parish Veteran’s Memorial and funding for classroom learning and athletics in the Parish’s schools.

“Lightsource bp’s investment in St. Landry Parish represents a new day for our community and our schools,” said Jessie Bellard, St. Landry Parish president. “Their funding boosts job-creating development projects, stronger infrastructure, and better education for our children. With this support, St. Landry Parish is poised to become a regional leader in innovation and opportunity for all.”

The developer also worked to restore coastal prairie habitat in the area and also provided nesting grounds for Eastern Bluebirds. A long-term Land Management and Biodiversity plan was developed to establish habitats to increase biodiversity through creation of pollinator habitat and natural undergrowth below the panels to manage water runoff and drainage at the project site.

Prairie Ronde gives the state of Louisiana a solar boost. At the end of 2024, the state was ranked 31st in the country for installed solar capacity with 1.5 GW installed, receiving 1.6% of its electricity from solar, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.