Solar to power wastewater treatment plant in Illinois

A wastewater treatment facility’s onsite solar project broke ground in Illinois that will provide energy to the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District (UCSD) wastewater treatment facility.

The 2.5 MW onsite project uses a ground-mounted array at UCSD’s southwest wastewater treatment plant. The project is expected to generate over 4,100 MWh in its first year of production and provide about 85% of the southwest plant’s electric usage.

Onyx Renewables, which will complete the project’s development, oversee construction, finance, own and operate the project will monetize the project’s renewable energy credits (RECs) as part of the Illinois Shines REC program. The system is expected to be operational by the end of 2025.

UCSD will purchase the electricity through a long-term power purchase agreement. Any excess power will be used as credits to further offset UCSD’s power costs.

“With the Solar power purchase agreement, and requiring no up-front investment from UCSD, about 85% of our southwest plant’s electric usage will be generated onsite,” said Rick Manner, the executive director at UCSD. “The price for the clean power is fixed at a low rate that will allow us to see considerable savings for our facility’s budget. Our ratepayers will enjoy this benefit from the cost savings for at least the next 15 years.”

This onsite solar project is part of a larger $35.9-million expansion and upgrade of UCSD facilities funded by a low-interest loan from the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency and slated for completion in 2027. The energy upgrades are expected to supply about 75% of all of its treatment plants in the district.

Anna Toenjes, the associate vice president of Impact & Business Development at Sol Systems, which originated and initially developed the project in 2022 before transferring it to Onyx, said Sol Systems will establish a scholarship in partnership with Parkland College, a public community college located in Champaign.

Verde Solutions will serve as engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner, handling the design and permitting of the project.

UCSD is a fee-for-service governmental utility created in 1921 by voter petition in Champaign County, Illinois. UCSD employs a staff of 50 to provide wastewater professionals to treat sewage for properties in the Cities of Champaign and Urbana, the Villages of Savoy and Bondville, the University of Illinois and the adjacent unincorporated developed areas.

Onyx Renewables develops, finances, constructs, owns and operates renewable energy projects. The company also partners with developers and EPCs to support, fund and acquire clean energy projects.