Voltage Energy scores non-infringement win in latest ITC ruling

Voltage Energy Group has secured a victory in its ongoing legal battle with Shoals Technologies Group. An administrative law judge at the U.S. International Trade Commission issued an Initial Determination finding that Voltage’s new “LYNX PLUS” trunk-bus solution does not infringe on two patents asserted by Shoals.

The ruling marks the latest chapter in a multi-year dispute over electrical balance of systems (EBOS) technology—the “nervous system” of utility-scale solar farms. Shoals, a dominant player in the space, has spent years attempting to exclude Voltage Energy from the market through patent infringement claims.

“This decision reaffirms that Voltage Energy can continue supplying its trunk bus solutions to the industry without interruption,” the company said in a statement. “It marks another significant victory against Shoals’ continued efforts to stifle competition.”

The ITC previously terminated an investigation into Voltage Energy in January 2025, which involved three other Shoals patents. Following that case, Voltage pivoted to the LYNX PLUS design, a UL-certified solution it claims represents a “significant step forward” beyond current market offerings.

While the judge cleared the LYNX PLUS design, the initial determination did find that Voltage’s original LYNX design infringed on Shoals’ intellectual property. Voltage stated it plans to seek a review of that portion of the ruling, expressing confidence that the full Commission will reach a favorable conclusion, as it has in the past.

The legal skirmish now moves to the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina. A bench trial scheduled for February 26-27 will hear evidence regarding the enforceability of Shoals’ patents. Voltage Energy intends to argue a defense of “unclean hands,” alleging misconduct by Shoals during the patent procurement process.

Separately, the ITC made a preliminary ruling in favor of Shoals’ patents on its Big Lead Assembly (BLA) solutions, a suite of products designed to connect solar panels to inverters that is covered under two U.S. patents.

Beyond the courtroom, Voltage is doubling down on domestic manufacturing. The company recently announced the acquisition of a new manufacturing site in North Carolina which will serve as its global headquarters. The expansion is expected to create hundreds of local jobs and support thousands more across the regional supply chain.

The EBOS market has become a central point of friction as utility-scale solar developers seek to lower labor costs and improve site reliability. Shoals’ Big Lead Assembly (BLA) technology has long been an industry leader, but competitors like Voltage have gained market share with alternative “plug-and-play” architectures.

Voltage Energy was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.