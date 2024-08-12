DCE Solar “roof-friendly” solar mount passes key safety certification

DCE Solar announced its Eco-Top rooftop solar mounting structure has achieved UL 3741 certification, placing the product in compliance with National Electric Code (NEC) 2020 standards.

The Eco-Top rooftop mount structure is designed for commercial and industrial rooftops. It is a ballasted racing system with durable recycled rubber ballast pads. DCE Solar said the mounts are designed to be roof-friendly, protecting the integrity of a roof by leveraging aerodynamics and structural performance to minimize roof loading. The mount uses recycled rubber ballast pads that limit vibration and protect the roof membrane and uses decreased ballast blocks and attachment counts to limit roof penetration and damage.

DCE Solar said its system requires five times fewer mechanical attachments and ballast blocks, resulting in material and labor savings of $0.03 to $0.06 per watt.

The company offers two main options – the Eco-Top High Density, which increases capacity by up to 20% with more wattage per square foot, and the Eco-Top-MR for metal roofs.

All structural components are constructed from g115 galvanized steel. An integral wind deflector minimizes system loading and also functions as a ballast tray, providing a location to place ballast in the array.

The structure is fastened via serrated flange heads. It has built-in vibration resistance and integral grounding and bonding, and all nuts are wax coated to eliminate galling.

The structure is rated for an average dead load of 3.5 psf, or 90 mph wind. It enables flat, 5 degrees, or 10-degree angle tilt. It has a 14 inch or 18 inch shade spacing. The Eco-Top mount supports all major module brands.

“Passing the UL 3741 certification for our Eco-Top Roof-Top solution underscores our dedication to safety, innovation, and efficiency in the solar industry,” said Bill Taylor, chief executive officer, DCE Solar. “This certification not only validates the quality of our product but also provides our customers with the confidence that they are investing in a top-tier, secure solar solution.”

DCE Solar is a U.S. manufacturer of solar ground-mounts and roof-mounted racking systems, founded in 2009. Find a product sheet for the Eco-Top here.