Luminace adds 9.3 MW to Illinois community solar pipeline with Renewable Properties acquisition

Decarbonization-as-a-service provider Luminace announced this week it has acquired a 9.3 MWdc portfolio of community solar projects from developer Renewable Properties.
The transaction includes two projects located in Illinois that are slated to begin construction in the coming months: the 5.16 MWdc County Line Solar project in the Village of Shorewood and the 4.06 MWdc Bemes Road Solar project in Will County. According to Luminace, the former project is expected to reach commercial operation by the fourth quarter of 2026, while the latter is targeted for completion in the second quarter of 2027.
This acquisition represents the second major transaction between the two companies in the Prairie State. In September 2024, Luminace acquired a 20.85 MWdc portfolio from Renewable Properties, which included four community solar projects in advanced development stages.
The projects are set to receive incentives under the Illinois Shines Adjustable Block program, which was expanded under 2021’s Climate and Equitable Jobs Act (CEJA) to support more than 1.5 GW in new community solar projects by 2030. As of December 31, 2025, the Illinois Shines program website listed a lifetime total of 3.5 GW in approved projects, including 1.7 GW of projects now delivering renewable energy to the Illinois grid.
“The Luminace team is a great partner who shares our vision for local distributed generation and RP’s mission to drive energy forward for local communities,” said Aaron Halimi, Founder & CEO of Renewable Properties.” We look forward to seeing these two projects delivering reliable solar energy to the Illinois grid and reducing electricity costs for its residents.”
The projects add to Luminace’s growing footprint in Illinois, and the company now reports over 200 MW of community solar projects either operating or under construction in Illinois.
“Luminace is pleased to be partnering with Renewable Properties again and enhancing our Illinois community solar portfolio,” said Brendon Quinlivan, CEO of Luminace. “We look forward to completing these projects in 2026 and 2027, providing decades of reliable and affordable renewable energy capacity across Illinois.”
Renewable Properties, which specializes in small-scale utility and community solar, currently has a development pipeline exceeding 1.7 GW across 17 states. The developer stated it will use proceeds from the sale to support ongoing development of solar, storage, and EV charging infrastructure across the U.S.
