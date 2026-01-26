GameChange Solar launches distributed generation solar division

GameChange Solar (GCS), a Connecticut-based provider of single-axis trackers and fixed-tilt racking, has launched a new Distributed Generation (DG) Solar Division. The move marks a strategic effort by the company — traditionally a heavyweight in the utility-scale arena — to capture a larger share of the rapidly growing commercial, industrial (C&I), and community solar markets.

The new division is designed to provide service tailored to the needs of smaller-scale installations, which often require more flexible engineering than massive utility sites. According to the company, the DG unit will be staffed by dedicated sales, engineering, and customer service teams to streamline project delivery for EPCs and developers.

“Distributed generation represents a fast-growing and strategically critical segment of the renewable energy market,” said Phillip Vyhanek, CEO of GameChange Solar. “By capitalizing on our expertise in utility-scale solar deployments and continued investment in domestic supply chains, GameChange Solar delivers robust racking systems that set new benchmarks for quality.”

Adapting utility-scale tech for the middle market

While GameChange is listed among the top three companies in global solar tracker market share, its products have been used in some large distributed projects in the past, including several 3 MW to 5 MW installations that use the company’s “pour-in-place” ballasted racking system.

Focus on Domestic Content

The launch comes at a time when the DG sector is increasingly incentivized to use American-made components. GameChange Solar has been vocal about its domestic manufacturing expansion, recently highlighting its ability to deliver 70% domestic content or greater to developers seeking to meet the threshold required for the 10% Investment Tax Credit (ITC) bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

Teresa Zhao, Head of DG Sales at GameChange Solar, noted that the division’s integrated approach—combining advanced engineering with localized logistics—is intended to reduce the total installed cost (TIC) for developers who are often operating on tighter margins than utility-scale players.

By formalizing this DG division, GameChange Solar joins other major tracker manufacturers like Nextpower and Array Technologies in offering specialized “DG-ready” application support for their flagship products.