SEIA elects 2026 board members, taps Qcells’ Scott Moskowitz as board chair

The Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) has announced the election of Scott Moskowitz as chair of its Board of Directors alongside seventeen other new and returning elected board members.

The biennial election took place after outgoing SEIA President and CEO Abigail Ross Hopper announced her intention to step down and former board chair Darren Van’t Hof assumed the role of interim President and CEO.

Moskowitz, who had previously served as an elected Executive Committee Representative for the organization, is the Vice President of Market Strategy and Public Affairs at solar manufacturing giant Qcells, where he has worked since 2018.

Moskowitz has also been a vocal advocate for state and national solar policy, working closely with Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff’s team as it crafted policy that would become the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act (later incorporated into the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022), and has served on the U.S. Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Advisory Committee and the Board of Governors for the Georgia Chamber of Commerce.

“I’m grateful to the SEIA board for the opportunity to serve as chair at a critical moment for our industry,” said Moskowitz. “SEIA has an important role to play in advancing durable, bipartisan policy that accelerates deployment, strengthens U.S. manufacturing, and lowers electricity costs. I look forward to working closely with the board, staff, and policymakers to advance these goals.”

Moskowitz is joined by new Vice Chair Ingmar Ritzenhofen of RWE Clean Energy.

Returning elected board members include Yann Brandt, Gilbert Campbell, Frank DeRosa, Ernest Gallegos., Lauren Glickman, Karla Loeb and Jennifer Mrzlack.

SEIA also welcomes new elected board members Mark Bench, Lindsay Cherry, Chris Diaz, Robin Dutta, Corey Geiger, Kellie MacPherson, Sara May, Jackie Murphy and Thomas Plagemann.

More information available from SEIA.