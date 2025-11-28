Nextpower partners with Solar Energy International to support building the solar workforce

Solar Energy International (SEI), a Colorado-based non-profit solar jobs training organization, announced that Nextpower, formerly Nextracker, is a new partner for its Empowerment Program. The program offers tuition support, individualized student counseling, mentorship, networking and connections to job opportunities in the solar and clean energy industries.

Job opportunities in these industries are strong, with the workforce estimated at 3.56 million in 2024, according to the tenth annual Clean Jobs America report by E2. The report noted that the clean energy and clean vehicle sectors added more than 520,000 jobs over the last five years, an increase of 17%.

SEI was founded in 1991 to train workers for this new and growing workforce. It was the vision of Johnny Weiss, a co-founder who passed away earlier this year, to expand and fund its Empowerment Program through the Johnny Weiss Solar Energy Access for All Initiative. Nextpower joins other solar industry leaders in helping to provide solar training scholarships to underserved populations.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with SEI because building the energy infrastructure of the future starts with investing in the people who power it,” said Kristan Kirsh, senior vice president of Global Marketing at Nextpower and an SEI board member “Their Empowerment Program isn’t just about education—it’s about creating real pathways to careers in clean energy. This partnership supports our belief that a technically skilled and mission-driven workforce is essential to meeting the world’s growing demand for reliable, renewable power.”

Through this partnership, additional scholarships will be available for SEI’s full catalog of online and hands-on courses, including introductory solar fundamentals, advanced system design, battery-based systems, grid-tied and off-grid technologies, and Spanish-language pathways. SEI’s Empowerment Program also includes outreach and partnership efforts designed to expand renewable energy training access across the U.S. and internationally.

“Nextpower’s support elevates our ability to reach learners who otherwise may not have access to life-changing training,” said Kiera Coughlan, director of philanthropy at SEI. “By investing in the Empowerment Program, they are investing in people, in communities, and in the long-term strength of the renewable energy workforce.”