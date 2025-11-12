Sunrun VPP enrollment jumps 400% as battery storage attachment hits 70%

Sunrun, the nation’s largest residential solar installer, reported a massive expansion of its grid services business during its third-quarter 2025 earnings release on November 6. The company reported that customer enrollment in its home-to-grid Virtual Power Plant (VPP) programs grew by more than 400% year-over-year.

As of the end of Q3 2025, Sunrun had over 106,000 customers actively participating in VPP programs across the country.

The rapid expansion of the VPP network is tied to the increasing adoption of solar-plus-storage systems by new customers. The company has vocalized a shift toward a “storage-first” model rather than leading with solar as the main customer offering.

The percentage of new solar customers opting to include battery storage reached 70% in Q3 2025. This marks a 10 percentage point increase from the 60% attachment rate reported in Q3 2024.

The total networked energy storage capacity across Sunrun’s entire customer fleet has grown to approximately 3.7 GWh. Sunrun’s fleet currently operates across 17 active VPP programs, providing grid support and stabilizing reliability during periods of peak demand across various states and utility service territories, including the successful CalReady VPP in California.

Sunrun is strategically positioning its fleet of residential batteries as a distributed power plant resource to meet rising national electricity demands. This acceleration is occurring as utilities and grid operators seek flexible resources to manage growing load from sectors like data centers and artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure.

By aggregating the stored energy of over 100,000 home batteries, Sunrun is able to dispatch critical power to the grid during high-demand events, avoiding the need for new centralized generation capacity and transmission lines.

The company has previously stated it expects to grow its dispatchable capacity significantly, targeting 10 GWh of active VPPs by the end of 2028.