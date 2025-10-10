California adopts battery storage safety legislation following Moss Landing fire

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 283, authored by Senator John Laird, introducing new safety requirements for the development of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in California. While the bill enhances oversight and safety, it is also expected to increase the cost of battery storage development in the state.
The legislation, co-sponsored by the California Professional Firefighters and the California State Association of Electrical Workers, is aimed at strengthening coordination with fire authorities and preventing safety incidents. It is introduced in the aftermath of a major fire at the Moss Landing battery storage facility in Monterey County.
The site, part of the Vistra Power Plant, is the largest operational battery project in the United States.. The fire at a 300 MW lithium-ion storage system triggered the evacuation of more than 1,200 residents and led to the temporary closure of surrounding roads. While all on-site personnel were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, the event raised significant concerns about the safety of large-scale energy storage facilities.
To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.
