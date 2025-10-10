California adopts battery storage safety legislation following Moss Landing fire

Senate Bill 283 requires battery storage developers to coordinate with local fire departments both before submitting their project applications and after installation is complete.

Image: County of Monterey, California

Share

From ESS News

Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 283, authored by Senator John Laird, introducing new safety requirements for the development of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in California. While the bill enhances oversight and safety, it is also expected to increase the cost of battery storage development in the state.

The legislation, co-sponsored by the California Professional Firefighters and the California State Association of Electrical Workers, is aimed at strengthening coordination with fire authorities and preventing safety incidents. It is introduced in the aftermath of a major fire at the Moss Landing battery storage facility in Monterey County.

The site, part of the Vistra Power Plant, is the largest operational battery project in the United States.. The fire at a 300 MW lithium-ion storage system triggered the evacuation of more than 1,200 residents and led to the temporary closure of surrounding roads. While all on-site personnel were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported, the event raised significant concerns about the safety of large-scale energy storage facilities.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Trump administration cancels largest solar project in United States
10 October 2025 The Bureau of Land Management has officially cancelled the Esmeralda 7 solar project, a Nevada-based project that would stand among the world’s larges...