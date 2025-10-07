Operational issues hit returns in one in five battery storage projects, report finds

A recent report from battery intelligence firm Accure reveals that while most battery energy storage systems (BESS) operate reliably, nearly 19% of projects experience reduced returns due to technical issues and unplanned downtime.

Image: Arevon

From ESS News

BESS are fast becoming central to the global energy transition, but the sector still faces significant operational and financial risks that are reshaping how assets are deployed and managed at scale. As a result, real-world performance insights are becoming critical for investors, developers, and operators alike.

The 2025 ACCURE Energy Storage System Health & Performance Report, released last month, offers what is described as the first large-scale analysis of operational BESS data. While the majority of systems are performing reliably, the report finds the industry still has significant room for improvement.

Drawing on data from more than 100 grid-scale systems – each with over 10 MWh of capacity – the report analyzes a total of 18 GWh of operating battery storage assets globally. Time-series evaluations were conducted over the period from June 1 to September 1, 2025.

Key findings

The report found that 19% of BESS hardware components triggered operational issues that directly impacted revenue. These included automatic shutdowns (tripped events) to prevent damage, recurring safety alerts, and and rack- or module-level imbalances, which reduce usable capacity and potentially accelerate battery degradation.

