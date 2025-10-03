Solis launches 16 kW residential and 60 kW commercial hybrid inverters

Ginlong (Solis) Technologies launched two new solar inverters intended for the U.S. market. The hybrid string inverters support flexible configuration and support whole-home or business backup when installed with battery energy storage.

The residential solar hybrid inverter, S6-EH2P(9.6-16)K03-SV-YD-L-US, part of the company’s “Solarator” series, comes in power classes from 9.6 kW to 16 kW. The inverter has a CEC efficiency rating of 95.45%.

The inverters support whole-home backup, rapid switchover during outages, and ports for seamless integration with existing solar installations. The device is rated for 200 A pass-through and compatible with a wide range for battery types and brands. The battery’s DC side can handle a maximum charge and discharge current of up to 290 A.

The 48 V split-phase low-voltage energy-storage inverter can function on-grid and off-grid, or act as a microgrid. The device’s input current of 20 A supports larger modules, improving power density and reducing clipping. It has a transformerless topology.

The device can be installed on the wall with a bracket. It weighs 140 pounds and measures 21.02 inches by 36.61 inches by 11.69 inches (534 millimeters by 930 millimeters by 297 millimeters). Find a full product datasheet here.

Solis also introduced a commercial-scale string inverter with power classes ranging from 30 kW to 60 kW. The S6-EH3P(30-60)K-NV-YD-H-US is also part of the Solarator series. The inverters have a CEC-rated efficiency of 97.4%.

The inverter supports 200% oversizing for maximizing solar utilization. The hybrid inverter offers stability during and after outages with 160% overload capacity and is compatible with 100 Ah to 280 Ah battery modules.

It has an input current of 40 A, supporting larger commercial-scale solar modules. The inverter series holds a maximum charge and discharge current of 70 A across two independently controlled battery ports.

The commercial inverters are fan-cooled and are compliant with UL 1741SB, IEEE 1547-2018, UL 1699B, UL 1998, FCC Part 15 Class B, California Rule 21, Hawaii Rule 14H and NEC 690.12, CSA C22.2107.1-1.

Each transformerless inverter weighs 195.77 pounds and measures 22 inces by 41.3 inches by 13.64 inches (560 millimeters by 1050 millimeters by 346.5 millimeters). Find a full product datasheet for the commercial inverters here.

“These two hybrid products mark an important step in our mission to provide customers with complete energy independence,” said James Qiao, general manager of Solis US & Canada “Whether it’s powering an entire home during outages or enabling large-scale businesses to maximize energy flexibility, Solis continues to lead the way with innovative, reliable, and easy-to-integrate hybrid solutions.”