Telemetry could impact ERCOT’s rollout of real-time co-optimization with batteries

ERCOT is set to roll out its real-time co-optimization with batteries program (RTC+B), which could open up new value streams for batteries. But the rollout hinges on something deceptively simple: telemetry.

“The real risk isn’t that telemetry is hard. It’s that it’s assumed to be easy, until it isn’t,” Gary Cate, a principal director of energy markets at Fluence, told ESS News, explaining that the consequences of inadequate telemetry systems show up in misaligned bids, missed signals and unclaimed value.

Telemetry, which refers to the continuous data streams linking storage systems to the grid operator, tracks metrics like state of charge, output and system performance. The independent system operator for Texas electricity, ERCOT, uses that data to make sure batteries respond promptly to dispatch instructions.

