Telemetry could impact ERCOT’s rollout of real-time co-optimization with batteries

Projects that fail to upgrade their data infrastructure risk underperformance, delays, and lost trust with the network operator.

Image: Fluence

Share

From ESS News

ERCOT is set to roll out its real-time co-optimization with batteries program (RTC+B), which could open up new value streams for batteries. But the rollout hinges on something deceptively simple: telemetry.

“The real risk isn’t that telemetry is hard. It’s that it’s assumed to be easy, until it isn’t,” Gary Cate, a principal director of energy markets at Fluence, told ESS News, explaining that the consequences of inadequate telemetry systems show up in misaligned bids, missed signals and unclaimed value.

Telemetry, which refers to the continuous data streams linking storage systems to the grid operator, tracks metrics like state of charge, output and system performance. The independent system operator for Texas electricity, ERCOT, uses that data to make sure batteries respond promptly to dispatch instructions.

To read the full story, please visit our ESS News website.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Solar construction firm Blue Ridge Power issues mass worker layoff in North Carolina
23 September 2025 The utility-scale solar engineering, procurement and construction firm filed a WARN act with the state, cutting over 500 jobs.